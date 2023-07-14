Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Up 1%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.06.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

