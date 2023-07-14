China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $10.55. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 30,337 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
Featured Stories
