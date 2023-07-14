China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $10.55. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 30,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 250,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

