China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTC:FRSHY)

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1023 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Get China Jinmao Holdings Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Jinmao Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Company Profile

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates in real estate and hotel businesses in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.