Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

