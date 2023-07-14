Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

