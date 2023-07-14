Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Chesapeake Energy worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $453,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.77.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.