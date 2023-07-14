Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.91.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,307,000 after acquiring an additional 876,240 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

