Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

