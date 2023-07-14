Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 69,950 Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Atomera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atomera by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atomera by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $9.31 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $104,462.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $70,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,088 shares of company stock worth $205,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

