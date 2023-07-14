Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,220 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RENASANT Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NYSE:NVO opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

