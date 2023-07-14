Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 48,722 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

