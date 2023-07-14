Channel Wealth LLC Invests $529,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VBR opened at $170.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

