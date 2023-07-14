Channel Wealth LLC Invests $393,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $212.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day moving average is $193.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

