Channel Wealth LLC Invests $355,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

