Channel Wealth LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $49.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.