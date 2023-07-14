Channel Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 26,338 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 1,116,123 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

