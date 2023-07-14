Channel Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 19,903 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

