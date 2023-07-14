C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 758.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

C&F Financial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in C&F Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

