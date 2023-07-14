Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) traded up 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. 755,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 624,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Cepton had a negative net margin of 627.17% and a negative return on equity of 783.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.