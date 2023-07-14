Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading 1% Higher

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.91. 58,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 156,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSC. Bank of America reduced their price target on Century Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 2,127.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 181.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

