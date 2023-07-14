Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 1,870,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,512. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $838.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.65.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

