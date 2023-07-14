Centurion (CNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46.21

Centurion (CNT) traded down 79.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $46.21 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 85.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 2.53563472 USD and is up 150.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

