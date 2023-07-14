Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.41) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.12) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.42) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 169.18 ($2.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £342.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,345.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.57.

In related news, insider David Swan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,929.37). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gillian Davidson purchased 10,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($25,775.92). Also, insider David Swan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($12,929.37). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,119 shares of company stock worth $4,088,562. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

