CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the June 15th total of 1,816,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,214.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCDBF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

