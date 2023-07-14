CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.
CAVA Group Stock Down 8.4 %
CAVA stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $54.86.
About CAVA Group
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
