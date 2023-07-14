CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $47.67 on Monday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $54.86.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

About CAVA Group

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

