Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

