Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 17.6%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 85,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 408,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the NWQ Copper project located in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia; the Mkushi, the Luanshya, the North and South Lumwana, and the Mwansa projects covering approximately 1,100 square kilometers in Zambia; the Broken Hill, a zinc-silver-lead project consists of four tenements covering 801.3 square kilometers situated in New South Wales, Australia; and a 100% interest in the Cangai copper project located in New South Wales, Australia.

