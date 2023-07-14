Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 2,909,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 25,755,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,473,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 459,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $3,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

