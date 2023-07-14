Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $58.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

