Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $17.35. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 3,290,498 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.51) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

