Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,559,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,164,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.