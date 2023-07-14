Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,960.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,473,000 after acquiring an additional 355,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $268.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

