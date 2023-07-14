Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 156,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,632,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 788,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 28.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 561,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.