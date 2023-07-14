Cardano Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.12 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.14 or 0.06388039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00031953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,976,515,438 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

