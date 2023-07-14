Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,510,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock worth $6,954,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

