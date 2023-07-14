Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.88. 71,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,952. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.41 and its 200-day moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

