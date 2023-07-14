Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.83. 385,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,051. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

