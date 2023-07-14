Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

TFC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,902. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

