Capital Insight Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 1.0% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.25. 131,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.