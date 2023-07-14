Canoe Financial LP Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 150,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

