Canoe Financial LP Takes $14.41 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 221,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 719.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,381,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,067,000 after buying an additional 1,212,744 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,542,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,039,000 after buying an additional 764,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 670,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.47. 630,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

