Canoe Financial LP Purchases Shares of 2,273,684 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,273,684 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,913,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.6% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canoe Financial LP owned 0.46% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,056 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

