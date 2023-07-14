Canoe Financial LP Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,072,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,145,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.9% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 307,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,782. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $77.84.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

