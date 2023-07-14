Canoe Financial LP Makes New $39.48 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 270,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $927,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.75. 114,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,393. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.