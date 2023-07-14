Canoe Financial LP Makes New $12.36 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average of $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

