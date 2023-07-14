Canoe Financial LP Buys New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 473,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,904,000. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.09% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 2,071,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

