Canoe Financial LP Acquires Shares of 164,216 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,910,000. MSCI accounts for about 1.3% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.21% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 645.7% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after acquiring an additional 279,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $498.13. The stock had a trading volume of 189,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,401. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.75. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

