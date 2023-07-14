Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. 1,110,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,348,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CANO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $866.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cano Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cano Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cano Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

