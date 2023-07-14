CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $461,393.18 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,426.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00324481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.75 or 0.00868250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00525662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00063993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00124778 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

